After dispelling dating rumour, Aamir Ali sends birthday wishes to Shamita Shetty

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 2 (ANI): It's Shamita Shetty's birthday and it seems that netizens are waiting for that one wish, which has finally come!

After dispelling the dating rumour, Aamir Ali wished his 'very close friend' Shamita Shetty a happy birthday.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Aamir posted a picture with Shamita where both look surprised. Aamir captioned the frame, "Wat u staring at bday girl, Happy bday baba". Shamita has re-posted the story on her social media handle with a 'thank you.'



Shamita and Aamir were recently spotted at a party together. Moreover, Aamir was seen escorting Shamita to her car and planting a kiss on her cheek in one of the videos, captured by a paparazzo. This whole incident sparked their dating rumours.

Addressing the rumour, Amir and Shamita both took to Twitter to clarify their positions.



Aamir said in a video message, "If someone comes home, I generally drop them at the door, whoever that is. A friend of mine was there and I escorted her to her car. I was just a friend and it became something else. Guys, we are single. I am single, she is single. We are just very very close friends and that's about it. That's about it."

On the other hand, Shamita expressed her annoyance saying, "I'm baffled by society and its convenient prudish mindset all across. Why are every action and every person subjected to scrutiny or snap judgement with no reality check? There are possibilities beyond the narrow-minded assumptions of the NETIZENS."

Meanwhile, celebrity friends from the industry such as Bipasha Basu, and Dia Mirza shared their heartfelt wishes for the birthday girl. Bipasha wrote, "Happy Birthday. May the universe make all your dreams come true this year."



Dia wrote, "May your day and year be as wonderful as you are. Happy Birthday Shamita."



Shamita has re-shared the posts on her social media account. (ANI)

