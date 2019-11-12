Ranveer Singh playing the 'Natraj Shot' (Image courtesy: Instagram)
After 'Haryana Hurricane', here's Ranveer Singh nailing Kapil Dev's 'Natraj shot'

ANI | Updated: Nov 11, 2019 10:35 IST

New Delhi (India), Nov 11 (ANI): Watching him play Kapil Dev on-screen would be nothing less than a feast for fans as Ranveer Singh proved it with his new look from '83' wherein he is acing the famous 'Natraj shot' of the cricket stalwart!
After bringing out the 'Haryana Hurricane' look in July, the actor on Monday put out his look nailing the famous shot Kapil was known for.
Dressed in white cricket jersey and a sweater, Ranveer, with gloves and knee pads on, bears a striking resemblance with the ace cricketer as he is papped in action.
"NATRAJ SHOT," he wrote with #RanveerAsKapil in the caption.

The upcoming sports film based on the former World Cup-winning captain will feature Ranveer essaying Kapil's role and needless to say, he has proved to be the perfect match ever since he first introduced "Kapil's devils" in late May.

Ranveer has left no stone unturned to get into his character. He was earlier seen jotting down notes from the ace cricketer at his residence in London.
Giving a glimpse of his session, Ranveer also shared pictures on Instagram and wrote, "Becoming the Hurricane."
In June, the 'Gully Boy' star had shared a video, which showed him working out in a gym and practising on a cricket pitch in the picturesque town of Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh.
The clip also featured him training with Kapil, who was the captain during India's 1983 World Cup win.
The film will also feature R Badree, Hardy Sandhu, Chirag Patil, Saqib Saleem, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Bhasin, Ammy Virk and Saahil Khattar as the Men in Blue.
Helmed by Kabir Khan, the movie is slated to release on April 10 next year. (ANI)

