After premiering on OTT, 'Khaali Peeli' to release in theatres

New Delhi [India], October 9 (ANI): After premiering on streamer Zee Plex, Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday-starrer 'Khaali Peeli' is all set to release in theatres.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh made the announcement on Twitter today.

The new poster of the film suggests that it will hit the theatres on October 16.



"ALL SET FOR THEATRICAL RELEASE... #KhaaliPeeli and #Tamil film #KaPaeRanasingam - which premiered on #ZeePlex last week [2 Oct 2020] - will now release in *cinemas* next week [16 Oct 2020]... OFFICIAL posters announcing the theatrical release," tweeted Taran.

'Khaali Peeli' went on the floors in September last year and was scheduled for a June 12 release but was delayed due to the shuttering of film theatres.

The movie started streaming on OTT platform Zeeplex on October 2.(ANI)

