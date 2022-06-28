After Salman, Aamir Khan pays visit to Ram Charan and Upasana

Mumbai (Maharashtra)[India], June 28 (ANI): Bollywood star Aamir Khan paid a visit to South Indian star Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela recently at their home in Hyderabad, post-Salman Khan's visit.

On Tuesday, a glimpse of these stars was posted from the Instagram account of Ram's pet Rhyme. In the picture, Upsana was seen holding Rhyme in her arms, the picture was captioned, "More cuddles for me".



In the glimpse, Aamir could be seen posing with Upasana, who was holding her pet dog Rhyme, while Ram Charan stood next to her. The trio posed and smiled for the lens

Then the same picture was posted from Upasana's Instagram handle, she shared both the glimpses posted on Rhyme's Instagram handle, including the one with Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, and Daggubati Venkatesh, and the other one with Aamir Khan.



She captioned the pictures, "Our darling @alwaysrhyme is getting too much love. Thoroughly enjoyed both evenings."





In the glimpse, Ram Charan could be seen posing happily for the lens along with actors Pooja Hedge, Ram Charan's wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela, Salman Khan, Rhyme and Venkatesh Daggubati.

In the photo, Salman could be seen sporting a black T-shirt pairing it up with matching hued pants and shoes. Venkatesh could be seen standing next to Salman, posing happily for the camera, donning a black and olive green attire.

Bollywood and South diva Pooja Hegde opted for a beige top, white slim pants and shoes. While Upasana opted for a salmon top and blue skirt. And Ram Charan went for a royal blue tight-fit shirt and black slim pants for the get-together.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aamir will be seen headlining 'Laal Singh Chaddha', which is the Hindi remake of the widely successful 1994 Hollywood film Forrest Gump. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mona Singh are also a part of the film, which is scheduled to release on August 11.

A few days back, Aamir unveiled the film's trailer which took viewers on a joyride of emotions. The almost 3-minute-long trailer gave a glimpse into the fascinating and innocent world of Laal Singh Chaddha, the film's protagonist.

His slow-witted approach and childlike optimism are the driving force of the movie. In the trailer, Aamir's calming voiceover and his eyes-wide-open look gave flashbacks to his mannerisms from Rajkumar Hirani's 'PK'. It showed multiple picturesque locations, exhibiting the Indian heritage in its tranquil form.

Aamir's cute chemistry with Kareena is great and Mona Singh also looked seamless in the role of the protagonist's mother. (ANI)

