After South Indian rituals, Mouni-Suraj tie the knot as per Bengali traditions

Goa (Panaji) [India], January 27 (ANI): After exchanging vows in a Malayali wedding in Goa today morning, Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar just tied the knot as per Bengali traditions.

Several pictures and videos have been doing the rounds on the internet, wherein we can see the couple performing wedding rituals in Bengali style. For the unversed, Mouni is a Bengali beauty and Suraj is originally from Bengaluru.







For the special day, Mouni opted for a heavy red lehenga adorned with elaborate gold embroidery. On the other hand, Suraj wore a crisp beige sherwani along with a matching stole.

A few hours ago, Mouni took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt post for her husband.

"I found him at last.. Hand in hand, blessed by family and friends , We're married! Need your love and blessing. Love, Suraj and Mouni," she wrote.

Several celebrities including Mandira Bedi, Aashka Goradia, and Arjun Bijlani attended Mouni and Suraj's wedding. (ANI)

