Ahead of Irrfan Khan's birth anniversary , his son Babil shares this meaningful post

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 4 (ANI): With late actor Irrfan Khan's birth anniversary is around the corner, his son Babil shared an important message for all.

He urged everyone to unify and spread love.

"Happy new year to aap sabh...It's baba's birthday in 3 days. Let us refine ourselves. Let us stop, reflect and recognise ourselves. Let us understand the voids that built these walls between you and I, allow me to love you and let us unify ourselves. Let us come together this year. Let's be one big family," Babil posted.

Alongside the meaningful note, Babil dropped a throwback picture in which Irrfan is seen sharing a heartfelt moment with wife Sutapa Sikdar and their younger son Ayaan Khan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Babil recently made his acting debut with Netflix's 'Qala'. He garnered overwhelming response for his performance in the film.

Set in the late 1930s and early 1940s, Qala is the story of an eponymous young playback singer. The film is about Qala's tragic past and the ways in which it catches up with her, causing her to unravel at the peak of her hard-won success. But the beginning and end of her spiral is her relationship with her mother, the pathology of her upbringing and the neurosis it leads to. It is helmed by Anvita Dutt.

In the upcoming months, he will be seen in Shoojit Sircar's next. (ANI)