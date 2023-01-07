Ahead of 'Pathaan' release, Aditya Chopra unveils 'spy universe' logo

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 7 (ANI): Ahead of release of 'Pathaan' release, Aditya Chopra's production house Yash Raj Films has unveiled the logo for its 'spy universe' franchise.

The logo will be a part of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's 'Tiger 3', and Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's War franchise.

YRF will be unveiling their new 'spy universe' logo attached to the trailer of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer 'Pathaan'. The much-awaited trailer of the most awaited film, 'Pathaan', is set to be unveiled on social media on January 10. In this film, Salman Khan is featured in a cameo.



This logo will also be featured in 'Tiger 3', in which SRK has a special appearance.



A trade source revealed, "Aditya Chopra has been clinically working for years now to make YRF's spy universe the biggest franchise in the history of Indian cinema. The spy universe has so far featured the biggest and the best actors in the history of Indian cinema right from Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Tiger Shroff, Vaani Kapoor, to name a few. The franchise will only get bigger and better with every new film from Pathaan, Tiger and War franchise."

The source added, "Aditya Chopra now wants to mark these films as a part of YRF's spy universe in public consciousness and thus, the move to brand them in the form of a new logo that says Pathaan is part of 'YRF Spy Universe'. This new logo will be present in Pathaan's trailer and then will keep appearing in Tiger & War series of films. No other franchise has been mounted on a scale like this, nor have they made such an impact on box office and audiences globally."

"With this spy universe, YRF as a studio now has two of the biggest franchises in the history of Indian cinema including the Dhoom series. Aditya Chopra is also the maker of the most successful female cop franchise, Mardaani. Coincidentally, the YRF spy universe logo is being launched on the 10th year of the blockbuster Ek Tha Tiger's release in 2012!," the source continued.

The insider also revealed, "This film was the first one of the spy universe and paved the way for Adi to dream big with this universe. So, it could be YRF's hat tip to Ek Tha Tiger. So, slowly but silently, YRF has produced a franchise that has the potential to rope in all the top stars of the country as the universe is only going to expand from here on."

'Pathaan' is helmed by Siddharth Anand and also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. It will be out in theatres on January 25.

'Tiger 3' will be out on Diwali 2023. It marks the reunion of Salman and Katrina Kaif. (ANI)

