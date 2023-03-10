Ahead of SRK's 'Tiger 3' cameo shoot, know this interesting detail

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 9 (ANI): 'Tiger 3' will be special for superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan's fans as they will be seen sharing screen space for a special scene in the film.

SRK is expected to start shooting for his cameo in Salman-starrer 'Tiger 3' in April. He will shoot for seven days in Mumbai. Interestingly, it has taken six months for the makers to plan SRK and Salman's Tiger special scene.

A source informed, "When SRK and Salman's sequence was planned for Pathaan, the makers realised that such cross-overs of super-spies will need to go a notch higher every single time it happens because that's the biggest USP for audiences. So, the writer, Adi and Maneesh went into a huddle and took six months to write and visualise Pathaan's entry in Tiger's timeline! Every detail of this shoot has been planned keeping in mind that it needs to deliver full-on paisa vasool entertainment that is also a spectacle for audiences."

"The fact that 7 days have been earmarked to shoot this sequence means that extensive plans have been made to make this a visual delight for audiences! The expectations are sky-high after what people have seen in Pathaan and the makers are very aware of this. So, one should take it for granted that YRF and Maneesh Sharma are not going to leave any stone unturned to make this scene between Pathaan and Tiger a sequence to remember in Indian cinema!" the source earlier said.

Tiger 3, the third part of the Tiger franchise has been directed by Maneesh Sharma. The film will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu this Diwali. The upcoming actioner stars Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist. Katrina is also a part of the film.

Prior to Tiger 3, Salman and SRK were seen together in Siddharth Anand's blockbuster Pathaan. Pathaan marked the return of SRK to silver screen after four years.(ANI)