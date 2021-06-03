Ahead of SSR's death anniversary, Ankita Lokhande hints at taking social media break

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 3 (ANI): On Thursday, actor Ankita Lokhande shared a cryptic post on her Instagram account, hinting that she might have decided to take a break from social media.

"It's not a goodbye, it's a see you later," Ankita's post read. Strangely, her post comes just a few days before Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's (SSR) first death anniversary.

Ankita's post has received mixed reactions from social media users. Some even slammed her for taking a breaking ahead of Sushant's death anniversary.

"You are doing it just for sympathy. You are a good actor. You have taken advantage of SSR's death," a user commented.

"What's the need of this post ahead of our Sushant's death anniversary. This is weird," another one commented.



However, several fans have also extended their support for her decision.

"Ma'am, you really deserve this break. Please ignore hatred comments," a fan responded. "Love and blessings for you. Take care," another fan posted.



Ankita and Sushant had dated each other for nearly six years before parting ways in 2016. They both met on the sets of 'Pavitra Rishta', which recently completed 12 years. Ankita even posted about it a few days ago.

Speaking of Sushant, he breathed his last on June 14, 2020. Early investigations by the Mumbai Police concluded that he had died by suicide. The case is still under investigation. (ANI)

