Ahead of Tanhaji release, Ajay Devgn meets MSD!

New Delhi [India], Jan 9 (ANI): Ahead of the release of his movie 'Tanhaji-the Unsung Warrior', Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn caught up with former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

The actor took to Twitter to share a photo from the meeting with 'Captain Cool' and captioned the post as--"Cricket and Films ... the uniting religion of our country @msdhoni".



Devgn is essaying the role of brave warrior Taanaji Malusare in the flick, while Kajol is essaying the role of his wife, Savitribai Malusare.

The forthcoming movie will also feature Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist Uday Bhan, a Rajput official who works for Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb.

The 3D movie is set to release on January 10, 2020.

On the other hand, 38-year-old Dhoni is currently enjoying some time away from the game and he last played competitive cricket during the World Cup last year.

He had to endure criticism for his slow batting approach during India's matches in the tournament. Especially in the games against England and New Zealand (semi-final), he had to bear the brunt of netizens who deemed him as the reason for the Men in Blue's loss. (ANI)

