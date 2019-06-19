'Mental Hai Kya' poster, Image courtesy: Instagram
Ahead of trailer release, Rajkummar Rao shares 'Mental Hai Kya' motion poster

ANI | Updated: Jun 18, 2019 15:00 IST

New Delhi [India] June 18 (ANI): Actors Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao are all set to woo viewers with 'Mental Hai Kya', six years after first winning a million hearts with 'Queen'. Ahead of the soon-to-be-held trailer launch, makers of the film have dropped a motion poster which will definitely leave you wanting for more.
The film, which marks the Bollywood debut of Telugu filmmaker Prakash Kovelamudi, had a quirky vibe to it, and the first motion poster just takes it a notch higher.
Rajkummar shared the poster on his Instagram account. "These suspects will set the world ablaze! Who's side are you on? Trust No One,Mental Hai Kya," he wrote alongside the poster.


The 17-second motion poster doubles as a teaser and gives an insight into the film's plot - a mystery with two suspects. It features Kangana looking stunning in a blue outfit sporting short hair, while Rajkummar looks dapper in a navy blue suit with a cigar in his mouth.
Soon, many things in the room start burning, including a laptop and the window panes.
The poster shows words like "1 mystery, 2 suspects." It later announces that the trailer will be out soon with the words "Trust no one".
Produced by Ekta Kapoor, the film also features Amyra Dastur and Jimmy Shergill in pivotal roles and is all set to hit the theatres on July 26, this year.
Rajkummar will also be seen in 'Made In China' alongside Mouni Roy and Dinesh Vijan's 'RoohiAfza' opposite Janhvi Kapoor. Kangana, who was last seen in 'Manikarnika: Queen of Jhansi', has been prepping for Ashwini Iyer's 'Panga'. (ANI)

