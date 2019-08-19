AICWA workers protest against Mika Singh

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 15:44 IST

Mika gets time from FWICE to justify his performance at Karachi

New Delhi (India), Aug 19 (ANI): Singer Mika Singh on Monday got some relief after the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) president B N Tiwari accepted his demand for some time to clarify his stand on his performance in Pakistan.