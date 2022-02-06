Aishwarya Rai Bachchan pens heartfelt post for 'baby papa' Abhishek Bachchan on his birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 6 (ANI): When it's Abhishek Bachchan's birthday, the only thing all of us eagerly wait for is to see Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's wish for him on social media. Aishwarya caught everyone's attention with her post this year as well.

Taking to Instagram, Aishwarya shared a black and white picture of a young Abhishek and wrote, "Happy Happy Birthday Dearest Babyyy- Papaaa. Big hugs and Love to you. God Bless much Happiness, Peace, Good Health, Contentment and Calm and all that you seek."



Reacting to the wish, Abhishek dropped a "love you" comment.



Aishwarya also shared a picture from the Basant Panchami puja at their home. It showed Aishwarya and her daughter Aaradhya posing alongside the Lord Ganpati and Goddess Saraswati idols.







Abhishek and Aishwarya have been married for over 14 years now. (ANI)

