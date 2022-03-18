Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 18 (ANI): On the fifth death anniversary of her father Krishnaraj Rai on Friday, actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt post in his beloved memory.
"LOVE YOU ETERNALLY DEAREST DARLING DADDYYY-AJJAA.Our Guardian-Angel forever and beyond... Thank youuu and Love You," she wrote.
She also shared a photo of her daughter Aaradhya giving a cheek kiss to her grandfather.
Aishwarya's father Krishnaraj Rai passed away in 2017 after a long battle with cancer. Aishwarya was very close to her father and never forgets to post his pictures on his birth and death anniversaries. (ANI)
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan pens remembrance post for father Krishnaraj Rai
ANI | Updated: Mar 18, 2022 03:47 IST
