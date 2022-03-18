Aishwarya Rai Bachchan pens remembrance post for father Krishnaraj Rai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 18 (ANI): On the fifth death anniversary of her father Krishnaraj Rai on Friday, actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt post in his beloved memory.

"LOVE YOU ETERNALLY DEAREST DARLING DADDYYY-AJJAA.Our Guardian-Angel forever and beyond... Thank youuu and Love You," she wrote.

She also shared a photo of her daughter Aaradhya giving a cheek kiss to her grandfather.



Aishwarya's father Krishnaraj Rai passed away in 2017 after a long battle with cancer. Aishwarya was very close to her father and never forgets to post his pictures on his birth and death anniversaries. (ANI)