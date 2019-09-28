Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Eva, Picture courtesy: Instagram
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan unites with friend in Paris

ANI | Updated: Sep 28, 2019 06:52 IST

New Delhi (India), Sept 28 (ANI): The beauty queen Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who enjoys a huge fan following does not have a dearth of friends and the actor bumped into an old friend Eva Longoria, an American actress, on Thursday.
The 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' actor shared a video on Instagram where the two ladies can be seen showering love and praises on each other.
"I have met my friend. We have united here in Paris," Eva said in the video.
"Why do you get more beautiful? I don't want to be next to you anymore," she continued, to which the Aishwarya replies, "Look who's talking."

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

??Friends Reunited ????Love Always Eva... you’re just the warmest n sweetest ever... ?????

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on Sep 27, 2019 at 7:32am PDT


On several occasions, Aishwarya and Eva have strutted Cannes Film Festival red carpet.
On the professional front, Aishwarya was last seen in 'Fanney Khan' alongside Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 06:51 IST

