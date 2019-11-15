Aishwarya Rai documents her party time with Katy Perry

New Delhi [India], Nov 15 (ANI): The party hosted by Karan Johar was a star-studded affair. Among other celebrities, former Miss World and actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also marked her presence when she documented her gala time by sharing a gorgeous picture along with Pop singer Katy Perry while enjoying at Johar's party on social media.

The 'Robot' actor shared an adorable picture on her Instagram where the two ravishing beauties can be seen posing for a picture and she captioned the picture as, "More Power to You... Love n Light."



While Aishwarya can be seen clad in a black dress along with an embroidered overcoat, Perry can be seen wearing purple glittery off-shoulder dress.

The picture was clicked at filmmaker Karan Johar's residence on Thursday evening when he threw a grand party welcoming several B-towners along with Alia Bhatt, Jacqueline Fernandez, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday, and Neha Dhupia among others.

Katy is in India after a gap of seven years and this will be her first time performing at a music festival in the city.

Talking about her visit, Perry in an event in Mumbai on Tuesday said: "I just don't stay in my room and I am not that girl who orders room service. I like to go out, seek the world. I love people, culture, and tradition. So you are going to catch me in the streets."

She also said that she will be catching up with some Indian artists and there might be some collaboration. (ANI)

