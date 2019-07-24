Aishwarya Rai
Aishwarya Rai

Aishwarya Rai joins Madame Tussauds family in Sydney

ANI | Updated: Jul 24, 2019 19:14 IST

Sydney [Australia], July 24 (ANI): Bollywood diva and former Miss World Aishwarya Rai will now have the "Lights, Camera, Bollywood" experience at Madame Tussauds in Sydney as she joined the family on Wednesday.
"We're excited to announce that Aishwarya Rai has joined the Madame Tussauds family and will be here for a limited time only. She is one of the most popular and influential celebrities in India and we know she'll be a big hit with Bollywood fans," said, Mark Connolly, General Manager at Madame Tussauds Sydney.
Aishwarya, who was last seen oozing audiences with ravishing appearances at Cannes Film Festival, is giving company to Shah Rukh Khan with whom she worked in few flicks.
"The Lights, Camera, Bollywood experience opened in April and is one of the most energetic and loved experiences by our guests. It truly depicts the vibrant life backstage on a Bollywood movie production set and we love seeing the fun that our visitors have when they learn how to master a Bollywood dance routine or star in an iconic film scene, including DDLJ! With the new addition of Aishwarya Rai featuring alongside Shah Rukh Khan, we're confident there will be a lot more selfies snapped in the Bollywood zone," said Connolly.
"The pose of the figure is based on her red carpet look at the Robin Hood film premiere at the 63rd Cannes Film Festival in May 2010 and we think it looks spot on! She is only in Sydney until January 2020 so be sure to catch her before she jets back off to Madame Tussauds New York!" he further informed.
Aishwarya Rai was the first Bollywood actress to have a prestigious Madame Tussauds figure created in the famous London attraction back in 2004. It's clear that her celebrity status has gone from strength to strength with numerous figures now in Madame Tussauds attractions globally. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 19:38 IST

