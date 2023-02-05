Aishwarya Rai sends 'birthday love' to hubby Abhishek Bachchan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 5 (ANI): Birthdays are all about pampering your loved ones. As Abhishek Bachchan turned 47 on Sunday, his wife and actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan did not leave a chance to make his day special with 'birthday love'.

Taking to Instagram, Aishwarya dropped a smiling picture of Abhishek and wrote, "Birthday love... today and forever, Baby."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CoSYT50y_W7/?hl=en

She added heart emojis to her caption.



Abhishek and Aishwarya fell in love on the sets of Mani Ratnam's Guru. They dated for a while before getting married in 2007.

Last year, in an interview with ANI, Abhishek opened up about how Aishwarya taught him to deal with negative criticism.

"My wife once told me that, 'you get 10,000 positive comments but you get affected by one negative comment. You should concentrate on positivity and experience the beauty of the positive world'. So, I always try to look at things with positivity," he said.

Keeping Aishwarya's advice in mind, Abhishek shared that he makes conscious efforts to learn something or other from the negative comments."You can't deal with failures...failures deal with you. The only thing matters is how you come out of it. I don't let failures and criticism affect me negatively, I take them as positives to better myself as a person and professional. I always try to make my failures a lesson," he added.

Besides being the most-sought after Bollywood couple, Abhishek and Aishwarya are also hands on parents to their daughter Aaradhya. The two became parents to Aaradhya on November 16, 2011. (ANI)

