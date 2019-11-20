Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with family (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Aishwarya remembers late father Krishnaraj on birth anniversary

ANI | Updated: Nov 20, 2019 18:46 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Wednesday remembered her late father Krishnaraj on his birth anniversary.
Taking to Instagram, the former Miss World shared a picture of herself with her mother Brindya Rai and daughter Aradhya, who celebrated her birthday recently, with her father's portrait hanging on the wall behind them.
"We love you eternally," she captioned the snap, along with a string of heart emoticons.

Husband Abhishek Bachchan too remembered his late father-in-law and dedicated a post to him on social media.
"Happy birthday dad. Miss you," he captioned the post.

Aishwarya's late father breathed his last in March 2017. He was suffering from severe health issues.
The 'Taal' actor had earlier this year too dedicated a post to him on his second death anniversary.
On the work front, she was last seen in 'Fanney Khan' opposite Rajkummar Rao.
Abhishek, meanwhile, is set to star in filmmaker Anurag Basu's next untitled film along with a huge star cast including Rajkummar, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanya Malhotra, and Pankaj Tripathi to name a few.
The film is slated to hit the big screens next year on March 13.
He also commenced filming for Ajay Devgn's production 'The Big bull' in September. Helmed by Kookie Gulati, the film will also feature Ileana D'Cruz, as per reports. (ANI)

