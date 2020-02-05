Aishwarya shares family moments from Abhishek's birthday party

New Delhi [India], Feb 5 (ANI): As Abhishek Bachchan rings in his 44th birthday on Wednesday, wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared some adorable pictures of an intimate family celebration on social media.

Besides Aishwarya, their daughter Aaradhya, along with Jaya and Amitabh Bachchan, is also seen in the pictures taken at their residence in Mumbai.



Ash took to Instagram and shared the family pictures and wrote, "Happy Birthday Babyyyy-Papaaaa. Love LOVE LOVE ALWAYS."



In the first picture, the Bachchan family is seen posing for the camera before cutting the cake. Abhishek's love for sports reflects on his birthday cake as well. The second picture has Aishwarya, Abhishek and Aaradhya, all in smiles.



Amitabh Bachchan took a walk down memory lane and recalled the eve of Abhishek's birth in his blog and shared his son's photo with his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan. He wrote: "It has dawned towards the 5th .. the birth of Abhishek, later at night .. the Breach Candy Hospital and the entire day has gone by in anxious anticipation for his arrival .. finally, it happens and there is joy and celebration .. ..in the blessings of the Dada Ji."



Conveying his best wishes for Abhishek, he wrote: "No matter how the years pass the child remains a child ever .. 44 years be his age today, but the little two-finger sucking on his face ridden with childlike innocence never ever leaves you.. and may it never."

On the work front, Abhishek is shooting for the spin-off of Sujoy Ghosh's film 'Kahaani - Bob Biswas'. He has also been roped in for Ajay Devgn productions' biographical financial crime-drama 'The Big Bull'. (ANI)

