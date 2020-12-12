Ajay Devgn begins shooting for 'Mayday,' announces release date

New Delhi [India], December 11 (ANI): Actor-turned-director Ajay Devgn on Friday announced that he has "officially" kickstarted shooting for his film 'MayDay,' in Hyderabad with the cast that includes megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

The 'Singham,' actor hopped on to his Instagram stories to share a picture of the clapperboard that saw his name written as the director of the film.

"Happy to officially begin MayDay in a start-to-finish shooting schedule. Seek blessings from the Almighty and my parents," he wrote along with the picture.



"Nothing is complete without the support of all my fans, family, and well-wishers," he added.

Devgn also announced that the edge-of-the-seat human drama will be hitting the big screens on April 29, 2022.

"Releases on 29th April 2022," he wrote in the Instagram story.

While he is directing and producing the film, Devgn will also be essaying a pivotal role of a pilot in it.

Directed-produced by Ajay Devgn, the film stars megastar Amitabh Bachchan, actor Rakul Preet Singh, and Angira Dhar. (ANI)

