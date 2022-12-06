Ajay Devgn congratulates Akshay Kumar on his Marathi film debut 'Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 6 (ANI): Actor Ajay Devgn has congratulated Akshay Kumar on his debut Marathi film in Mahesh Manjrekar's 'Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat'.

On Tuesday, the 'Tanhaji' actor took to Twitter and shared a picture of Akshay where he essays the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Ajay wrote, "Dear @akshaykumar, looking forward to seeing you essay the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the Marathi film - Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat. He is my favourite Maratha hero and I'm happy yet another film is being made saluting this great warrior."

https://twitter.com/ajaydevgn/status/1600039918352596993



Akshay Kumar unveiled his first look as Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his social platform to share the first look video from 'Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat'.

The actor's Marathi debut has built immense anticipation amongst moviegoers and has increased the excitement level to a new high.

Shooting for the film commenced on Tuesday. Sharing the news on Instagram, Akshay wrote, "Starting the shoot of Marathi film 'Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat' today, in which I am fortunate to play the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Ji. I will try my best to take inspiration from his life and the blessings of Maa Jijau! Keep blessing us," in Hindi.

Apart from Akshay, 'Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat' has an ensemble cast consisting of Jay Dudhane, Utkarsha Shinde, Vishal Nikam, Virat Madke, Hardik Joshi, Satya, Akshay, Nawab Khan, and Praveen Tarde.

'Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale Saat' is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar and produced by Vaseem Qureshi. It is all set to release in cinemas on Diwali 2023 in Marathi, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. It is about the story of seven valiant warriors who had the sole aim of bringing Shivaji Maharaj's dream of Swarajya to reality, writing one of the most glorious pages of history. (ANI)

