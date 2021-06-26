Ajay Devgn, Dil Raju join hands for Hindi remake of Telugu hit film 'Naandhi'

New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): Ajay Devgn on Friday announced his next production venture with producer V. Venkata Ramana Reddy, known professionally as Dil Raju, for the Hindi remake of this year's critically acclaimed Telugu crime courtroom drama 'Naandhi'.

The actor took to his Twitter handle to announce the news. "Time to share an important story with all! @DilRajuProdctns and @ADFFilms are all set to produce the Hindi remake of the Telugu hit, Naandhi! @SVC_official @Meena_Iyer@kuldeeprathor9@ParagDesai #MumbaiTalkeez #NaandhiInHindi"



Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh informed that casting and other details of the project are under wraps.



"AJAY DEVGN - DIL RAJU - #NAANDHI REMAKE... The #Hindi film - not titled yet - will be produced by #AjayDevgn, #DilRaju, #KuldeepRathore and #ParagDesai... #Naandhi is a crime courtroom drama which received immense critical acclaim + was also a commercial success. #NaandhiInHindi," he tweeted.



'Naandhi' is a 2021 Indian Telugu-language crime courtroom drama film directed by debutant Vijay Kanakamedala and produced by Satish Vegesna. The film stars Allari Naresh and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar while Priyadarshi, Harish Uthaman, Vinay Varma, and Praveen play supporting roles.

The story of the movie follows the life of Surya Prakash (Naresh), an IT professional, who is wrongly accused in a high-profile murder case and spends years enduring abuse and languishing in prison waiting for his trial.

Released on 19 February 2021, 'Naandhi' opened to highly positive reviews. The film was a commercial success. (ANI)

