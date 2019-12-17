Ajay Devgn drops second trailer of 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'

New Delhi [India], Dec 16 (ANI): Adding to the excitement of fans on his upcoming magnum opus -- Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior -- Ajay Devgn on Monday shared its second trailer on social media.



The second trailer takes us back in history, specifically to February 4, 1670, when 'the surgical strike that shook the Mughal' took place. The video depicts ferocious the fight between the Marathas and the Mughals for Kondhana district.

The trailer shows Ajay Devgn essaying the role of brave Maratha warrior Taanaji Malusare fighting for the principles 'Bhagwa' (saffron) flag and 'Swaraj' (home-rule) and 'Satya' (truth).

Kajol, who is essaying wife of Tanhaji, Savitribai Malusare, is shown as a strong character, who accompanies him in taking firm decisions.

Saif Ali Khan, who is playing the antagonist, comes out strong as Uday Bhan, a Rajput official who works for Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb.

The trailer encapsulates one of the brave wars' of the Marathas and that of the life of Tanhaji, which changed the map of the country.

The trailer shares various facets of Tanhaji's life and his win against the Mughals and the ferociousness of the community when it comes to fighting for their land.

The movie also features Neha Sharma, Jagapathi Babu and Pankaj Tripathi in the lead roles. Helmed by Om Raut and produced under the banner of Devgn's ADF and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series.

The 3D movie is set to release on January 10, 2020. (ANI)