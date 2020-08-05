Ajay Devgn extends birthday wishes to Kajol with stunning throwback picture

New Delhi [India], August 5 (ANI): Sharing a stunning throwback picture of himself with his star wife Kajol, actor Ajay Devgn on Wednesday extended a heartwarming birthday wish to the 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge' actor.

Devgn took to Instagram to share the picture, in which the celebrity couple is seen walking beside each other and looking each other in the eye.

"Happy returns of the day, forever & always @kajol," the 'Shivaay' actor wrote in the caption.

The couple is seen exuding elegance in the picture as they are seen wearing attires of contrasting colours.

While Kajol is seen slaying in an all white traditional suit, Ajay is dressed in an all black denim and T-shirt.

Wishes poured in for the 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' actor on Wednesday as she turned 46. (ANI)

