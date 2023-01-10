Ajay Devgn feels 'happy and humbled' as his period action film 'Tanhaji' turns 3

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 10 (ANI): Actor Ajay Devgn and Kajol's period action drama film 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior" turned 3 on Tuesday.

To mark the occasion, Ajay took to his Instagram account and shared a video which he captioned, "Playing the role of Tanhaji was a dream and an honour, that resulted in the highest grosser of 2020 and also won us two National Award wins. Happy & Humbled."

Helmed by Om Raut 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' also starred Saif Ali Khan, and Sharad Kelkar in the lead roles and was declared a blockbuster hit.

'Tanhaji' received two National awards, for Best Actor and Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment at the 68th National Film awards.

This film was the 100th film in Devgn's career spanning 30 years.



The film involved Ajay in the role of Maratha warrior Taanaji Malusare, fighting for the principle of 'Bhagwa' (saffron) flag, 'Swaraj' (home-rule) and 'Satya' (truth).

Kajol essayed the role of the wife of Tanhaji -- Savitribai Malusare -- a strong character, who accompanied him in taking firm decisions. Saif played the antagonist, Uday Bhan, a Rajput official who works for Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb.

This win marks Ajay's third National award after 'Zakhm' in 1998 and 'The Legend of Bhagat Singh' in 2020.

Meanwhile, Ajay will be next seen in an action thriller film 'Bholaa' along with actor Tabu, which is all set to hit the theatres on March 30, 2023.

Apart from that, he also has producer Boney Kapoor's 'Maidaan', director Neeraj Pandey's next untitled film and director Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again' opposite Deepika Padukone. (ANI)

