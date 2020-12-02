Ajay Devgn gets nostalgic as 'Apaharan' clocks 15 years

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 2 (ANI): Reminiscing the movie that blends reality, revenge and truth, actor Ajay Devgn on Wednesday got nostalgic as his crime/action drama film 'Apaharan' clocked 15 years on the horizon of Indian cinema.

"The cast, the plot, the intensity in characters made this movie a memorable one... Celebrating #15YearsOfApaharan," the 51-year-old star posted a special montage on social media accounts commemorating the 15th anniversary.

apaharanimageinlinefinal.JPG" alt="" class="img-responsive">



The video shared by the 'Golmaal' actor features different shots from the film, featuring the actor in performing several actions in the film. It also showcases veteran actor Nana Patekar as Tabrez Alam who is a powerful MLA and also an underworld don who controls a large kidnapping racket.

Directed by Prakash Jha, 'Apaharan' is a story that revolves around a complex relationship and clashing ideologies between a father and son set in the backdrop of the kidnapping industry in the eastern state of Bihar, India.

The action-thriller movie released in the year 2005 also featured Ajay Devgn, Bipasha Basu and Nana Patekar in the lead roles and was declared semi-hit at the box office. (ANI)

