Ajay Devgn (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Ajay Devgn gets nostalgic as 'Omkara' clocks 13 years

ANI | Updated: Jul 28, 2019 21:20 IST

New Delhi (India), July 28 (ANI): As Omkara completed 13 years today; Ajay Devgn went down the memory lane and recollected his memories of the film. The 'Singham' actor remembered his iconic film in a Twitter post and wrote, "13 Years To Omkara. Throwback to the great saga of love, ambition, treachery and politics."
The official account of Eros Now also shared a compiled video of the songs from the film and wrote, "A song for every mood. Tune into Omkara's evergreen jukebox as we celebrate 13 years of Omkara."

The film is based on Shakespeare's "Othello" and is set in India. It revolves around a half-caste bandit Omkara Shukla (Ajay) who abducts his lady love, Dolly Mishra (Kareena), from her family. Thanks to his cleverness, he gets away with the kidnapping. A conspiracy, however, gets formed against him when he denies his right-hand man, Langda Tyagi (Saif), a promotion. Ultimately, this plot threatens not only his relationship with Dolly, but their lives and those of their associates as well.
The Vishal Bharadwaj directorial film had a multi-star cast including Vivek Oberoi, Bipasha Basu, Pankaj Tripathi, in important roles.
Despite having an ensemble star cast, the film failed to spread magic on the box office and minted Rs 42.4 crores.
Meanwhile, Ajay who was last seen in 'De De Pyaar De' will feature next in 'Bhuj: ride of India' where he will essay the character of Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik who was in-charge of Bhuj airbase during the 1971 war, which remained operational despite facing heavy bombing from Pakistan. While Kareena will be seen next in 'Good News' along with Diljit Dosanjh, Kiara Advani and Akshay Kumar. (ANI)

