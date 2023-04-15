Ajay Devgn gives a sneak peek into "baap-beta" moments with his son Yug

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 15 (ANI): Actor Ajay Devgn shares a close bond with his children. He always makes sure to spend quality time with his daughter Nysa and son Yug.

On Saturday, he dropped a few adorable snaps with Yug.

The images show Ajay and Yug cuddling each other as they look at something at a distance.

For the caption, he wrote, "The best part of any day is this...Won't trade these baap-beta moments for anything in the world."



The "baap-beta moments" of Ajay and Yug have left netizens in awe.

"How cute," a social media user commented.



"chotu Ajay...our next superstar," another one wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ajay will be seen headlining 'Maidaan'.

Helmed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma and co-produced by Boney Kapoor and Zee Studios, 'Maidaan' is a sports drama dedicated to the golden years of Indian football.



Ajay is essaying the role of the legendary coach Syed Abdul Rahim, who is widely known as the founding father of Indian football. The film also stars Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh.

In 2020, producer Boney Kapoor had to dismantle the film set due to the lockdown imposed to curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. In May 2021, the set of 'Maidaan' was destroyed by Cyclone Tauktae. Finally, after facing several setbacks, the film is all set to release in theatres on June 23.

Ajay will also return to the Singham universe with the third part. Deepika Padukone is also a part of the project. (ANI)

