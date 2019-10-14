Ajay Devgn hails PM Modi for plogging at Mamallapuram beach

New Delhi (India), Oct 14 (ANI): The recent video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi cleaning Tamil Nadu's Mamallapuram beach has got a thumbs up from Bollywood star Ajay Devgn.

The actor lauded PM Modi's initiative and termed him a "leading example".

Ajay expressed his happiness by reposting the video of the Prime Minister and wrote, "Our PM always leads by example. Seeing Modi ji single-handedly clear out the plastic-waste while walking on the Mamallapuram beach is inspiring. It's a reminder to each of us to renounce the use of single-use plastic."



On Saturday, ahead of his second round of informal summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping, PM Modi took to plogging at a beach and called on people to "ensure our public places are clean and tidy."

The exercise lasted over 30 minutes.

During his monthly 'Mann Ki Baat' radio address on September 29, the prime minister had said that the government will be organising several two-km-long runs to promote plogging across the country starting October 2.

Apart from Ajay, several other Bollywood stars also came out to support the Prime Minister's initiative.

Earlier Varun Dhawan along with his entire upcoming film 'Coolie No 1' team went plastic-free taking with steel bottles on their sets and their efforts were acknowledged by Modi.

Modi hailed the entire team for their sincere efforts in a tweet. (ANI)

