Ajay Devgn issues 'Brb' alert as he is "in middle of something important"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 4 (ANI): Do you want to know what occupies Ajay Devgn on sets apart from acting? If yes, then right away head to his Instagram account.

On Wednesday, Ajay took to Instagram and shared a photograph in which he is seen spending time on his phone. In a second clip, it is revealed that he is seen playing a word-building game.

"Brb, in the middle of something important," Ajay captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)



Ajay's 'brb' alert garnered several likes and comments from social media users.

"I also play this game sir. It's quite addictive," a social media user commented.

"Sir, itna mobile mat dekho. Eye damage ho jayega..," another one wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ajay will be next seen in producer Boney Kapoor's next sports drama film 'Maidaan' and in an action thriller film 'Bholaa'. 'Bholaa' is an official Hindi remake of the Tamil hit 'Kaithi' and Ajay has directed it. It has been styled as the story of a "one-man army, set in one night, fighting a multitude of enemies in various forms, human and otherwise."

Apart from Ajay, the film also stars Tabu, Sanjay Mishra, Deepak Dobrial, Raai Lakshmi, and Makrand Deshpande in prominent roles and is all set to hit the theatres on March 30, 2023.

Ajay has also started working on 'Singham Again', which is being helmed by none other than Rohit Shetty. (ANI)