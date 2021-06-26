Ajay Devgn remembers father Veeru Devgan on his birth anniversary

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 25 (ANI): Actor Ajay Devgn, on Friday, penned an emotional note in the loving memory of his late father Veeru Devgan.

"I miss you everyday. More so today. Happy birthday Papa. Life has not been the same since," he wrote on Instagram on the occasion of his father's birth anniversary.

Along with it, Ajay posted a throwback picture of him with his father.



For the unversed, Veeru Devgan was a renowned action-choreographer and stunt director. He passed away on May 27, 2019, at the age of 85.



Fans also paid their tributes to the late star Veeru Devgan.

"Happy birthday to one of the super talented persons in the industry. He was a legend," a user commented.

"Love this picture of you and your father," another one wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ajay will be seen in 'MayDay', 'Maidan' and 'Bhuj: The Pride of India'.

He is also set to make his digital debut with the crime drama web series 'Rudra: The Edge of Darkness'. (ANI)

