Ajay Devgn reunites with Sanjay Leela Bhansali after 22 years

New Delhi [India], February 27 (ANI): After garnering immense appreciation for its remarkable teaser, the much-awaited project 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' has received the legendary addition of Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn to its cast.

The 'Tanhajee' actor who joined Alia Bhatt today on the movie's set will be sharing the screen space for the first time ever with her. 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' also marks the reunion between Devgn and the film's director Sanjay Leela Bhansali after a period of 22 years. Their earlier outing was the iconic 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam'.

Taking to Twitter, the makers of the film shared a picture of Bhansali along with Ajay Devgn from the grand set of the 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'.





After much speculation, it was recently confirmed that Devgn will be seen playing a significant role in this stem-winding story.

Based on the book 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai' written by S Hussain Zaidi, the film showcases the rise of a girl named Gangubai Kothewali, a brothel owner and matriarch from Kathiawad who had no choice but to embrace the ways of destiny and swing it in her favour.

The project, which marks the first collaboration between Bhansali and Alia will also see Bhansali Productions collaborating with Jayantilal Gada's Pen India Limited. The movie is scheduled to hit the big screens on July 30, 2021. (ANI)

