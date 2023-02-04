Ajay Devgn shares first-look posters of villains from 'Bholaa'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 4 (ANI): Actor Ajay Devgn on Friday shared the first-look posters of villains from the upcoming action-thriller 'Bholaa'

Taking to Instagram, Ajay shared the poster of actor Deepak Dobriyal as Ashu which he captioned, "Bhed ki khaal mein uss bhootniwale ka naam bata, gardan hum kaatenge. Don't underestimate the power of the dark side. Yeh hain #BholaaKeShaitaan!!!"



Sharing the first look poster of actor Gajraj Rao as Devraj Subramaniam he wrote, "Kaun Banega Crorepati khele bina agar aap crorepati ban gaye, toh kya kijiyega itni dhan raashi ka? Don't underestimate the power of the dark side. Yeh hain #BholaaKeShaitaan!!!"



He also shared the poster of actor Vineet Kumar as Nithari and captioned it, "Rakht ke bhakt hai hum. Bana dalo iss thaane ko shamshaan. Don't underestimate the power of the dark side. Yeh hain #BholaaKeShaitaan!!!"



'Bholaa' is an official Hindi remake of the Tamil hit 'Kaithi'. It has been styled as the story of a "one-man army, set in one night, fighting a multitude of enemies in various forms, human and otherwise."

The original film revolved around an ex-convict, who decides to meet his daughter for the first time after being released from prison but gets caught in a face-off between police and the drug mafia.

'Bholaa' marks Ajay's fourth directorial film after 'U, Me aur Hum' in 2008, 'Shivaay' in 2016, and 'Runwav 34' in 2022.

The film also stars Tabu as the female protagonist and is all set to hit the theatres on March 30, 2023.

Recently the makers unveiled the second teaser of the film, which received a massive response from fans. (ANI)