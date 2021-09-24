Ajay Devgn shares his 'defining moment' with son Yug from their Maldives trip

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 24 (ANI): Actor Ajay Devgn, on Friday, treated his fans with an adorable picture of him sharing smiles with his little son Yug.

In the image, the father-son duo can be seen enjoying the sea waves on the boat in the Maldives. The two can also be seen wearing life jackets as the 'Singham' actor holds his son close.

Ajay has beautifully described the click.



Sharing the photograph on Instagram, he wrote, "Yug wearing his safety jacket, that's me, when we hit the waters at Maldives...A few of the many defining moments that we had during our short September break."



For the unversed, Ajay recently went to the ocean paradise for the shoot of "Into The Wild With Bear Grylls" show. He was accompanied by his family members there.

In fact, they celebrated Yug's 11th birthday there only. (ANI)

