Ajay Devgn shares PSA featuring Big B urging people to give mental support to corona survivors

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 12 (ANI): Actor Ajay Devgn on Tuesday shared a PSA featuring megastar Amitabh Bachchan urging the people to give mental support to corona survivors returning home.

The 51-year-old actor put out a video on Instagram that shows Big B saying," Corona attacks us in 2 different ways. First is physical and the second is mental attack."

Talking about the mental attack, the 77-year-old actor elaborated, "Mental attack gives birth to suspicion and doubt, and this doubt is to such extent that we ought to fear the person, who has recovered from the virus."

The 'Don' star continued: "You must have seen that the patients recovering from the virus, being lauded by doctors, and you must have watched on TV that the people who recovered from the virus are hailed by their relatives and the society."

"Currently, the whole lot of scientists are trying for the physical fight against coronavirus- but we need to stand together in the mental fight against COVID-19," he added.

The 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' star warned saying, " If we lose it, it will be a win for corona, and we won't let this happen."

Along with the post, the 'Tanhaji' star wrote, "CoronaSurvivors are beating #COVID19 and returning home! Let's applaud their spirit, support them and their families! Let's stay positive and #BreakTheStigma together! #IndiaFightsCorona @narendramodi @amitabhbachchan."



The post on the photo-sharing platform garnered more than 50k views within an hour of being posted.

Both the stars have been educating their fans in the crisis situation through their social media handles.

Lately, Devgn on shared a PSA for 'Aarogya Setu' app and urged people to download the app to be safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The video featured the actor in dual roles, first as a bodyguard that acts as Setu and the second role shows the actor as himself.

Earlier, Bachchan also shared a short film - 'Family' to raise coronavirus relief funds. The video also featured actors from across the Indian film industry including Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, Mammootty, Ranbir, Diljit, and Alia Bhatt. (ANI)