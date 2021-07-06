Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt's 'Bhuj' to release on August 13

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 6 (ANI): 'Bhuj: The Pride of India', one of the most anticipated movies of actor Ajay Devgn, is slated to release on August 13 this year.

Also, the film is getting a digital release and will stream on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

Sharing the news, Ajay took to Instagram and wrote, "'Bhuj: The Pride of India'. 1971. The greatest battle ever fought... releasing on August 13."

Directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya, 'Bhuj: The Pride of India' also features actors Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Ammy Virk.

The film is set amid the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pak war. Ajay will be seen essaying the role of Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik in the film.



For the unversed, Vijay Karnik was in charge of the Bhuj airbase during the 1971 war, which remained operational despite facing heavy bombing from Pakistan.

Apart from announcing the release date of the film, the makers have also unveiled its motion poster.



As per the motion poster, Pakistan raided the Bhuj Airfield 35 times in 14 days. The trailer of the film will be out on July 12.

Nora Fatehi and Sharad Kelkar are also a part of the film. (ANI)

