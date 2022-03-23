Ajay Devgn, Sunny Deol pay tributes to Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, Rajguru on Shaheed Diwas

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 23 (ANI): On Martyrs' Day (Shaheed Diwas) on Wednesday, several members of Bollywood including Ajay Devgn, Sunny Deol, Amol Parashar, and Sonu Sood took to social media to pay their heartfelt tributes to freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Shivaram Rajguru and Sukhdev Thapar.

"Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar and Shivaram Rajguru's ideologies and spirits will forever be imperishable. Dushman aadmi ko maar sakta hai, uske aadarshon ko nahi! #ShaheedDiwas," Ajay, who played the role of Bhagat Singh in the 2002 movie 'The Legend Of Bhagat Singh'.



On March 23, 1931, Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru laid down their lives for the independence of India from colonial rule. The trio was found guilty of killing deputy police superintendent JP Saunders in 1928, to avenge the death of Lala Lajpat Rai.

Sonu, who played Bhagat Singh in his debut Hindi film, Shaheed-E-Azam, remembered the freedom fighter on his death anniversary.



"Remembering the legend Shaheed Bhagat Singh on his death anniversary today. Was an honor for me to portray him on the big screen, which marked my debut with Shaheed-E-Azam. The firsts are always the most special ones and they leave a forever mark in your life. Jai Hind," he wrote.



Taking to Instagram, Sunny uploaded a video of his brother Bobby Deol from his film titled 23rd March 1931: Shaheed. Bobby had played the role of Bhagat Singh while Sunny was in the role of Chandra Shekhar Azad in the film.



"Remembering our braveheart freedom fighters #BhagatSingh #Sukhdev and #Rajguru on their Martyrdom day.

#shaheeddiwas," Sunny captioned the video.

Actor Amol Parashar, too, paid tribute to the freedom fighters.

"'My strength is the strength of the oppressed, my courage is the courage of desperation.' Remembering the Revolutionaries who believed in the inalienable human rights and freedom of all people. #ShaheedDiwas. I would like to gift 23 copies of the book 'Bhagat Singh Aur Unnke Saathiyo Ke Dastaawej' and/or 'Why I am an atheist' to strangers and friends. Leave a comment with 'Freedom and Equality' and the choice of your book. Will take it forward from there," he wrote on Instagram.



Amol recently portrayed the role of Bhagat Singh in Shoojit Sircar's 'Sardar Udham'. (ANI)

