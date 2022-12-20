Ajay Devgn, Tabu's 'Bholaa' to release on this date

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 20 (ANI): After 'Drisyham 2', Ajay Devgn and Tabu are set to make your March 2023 exciting with release of their film 'Bholaa' next year.

On Tuesday, Ajay took to Instagram and informed his fans and followers that 'Bholaa' will arrive in theatres on March 30, 2023. Interestingly, the film will also release in 3D.

"Ek Chattaan, Sau Shaitaan. Iss kalyug mein aa raha hai #Bholaa, 30th March 2023. #Bholaain3D @tabutiful," he captioned the post.



Ajay also unveiled the film's new poster in which Ajay is seen giving intense expressions.

Bholaa is the Hindi remake of Tamil hit Kaithi and Ajay has directed it. It has been styled as the story of a "one-man army, set in one-night, fighting a multitude of enemies in various forms, human and otherwise."

Sanjay Mishra, Deepak Dobrial, Raai Lakshmi, and Makrand Deshpande are also a part of 'Bholaa'. (ANI)