Ajay Devgn, Tabu's suspense thriller 'Drishyam 2' trailer out now

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 17 (ANI): Finally, the much-awaited trailer of Ajay Devgn and Tabu starrer 'Drishyam 2' is out. On Monday, the makers of the upcoming suspense thriller dropped the video on social media.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ajay shared the trailer which he captioned, "Shabdon pe nahin, drishyon pe dhyaan do. Kyunki shabdon mein, jhoot chupne ki jagah dhoond hi leta hai. #Drishyam2Trailer Out Now. Case Reopens on 18th November, 2022."

In the two-minute twenty-four-second long video, Ajay was heard saying "truth is like the seed of a tree, no matter how deep you bury it does come up eventually."



The police are still investigating Vijay Salgaonkar (Ajay) and his family. And the investigation is led by actor Akshaye Khanna.

At the end of the video, Ajay Devgn's character could be seen recording his confession.

Soon after the trailer was out, fans flooded the comment section with red heart and fire emoticons.

Helmed by Abhishek Pathak, the film also stars Ishita Dutta, Akshaye Khanna, Rajat Kapoor, and Shriya Saran in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on November 18, 2022. The Hindi version, headlined by Ajay, was a remake of 2013's Malayalam movie of the same name, starring Mohanlal as the lead. It was helmed by National-Award-winning director Nishikant Kamat, who died in 2020 at the age of 50.

Ajay's character of Vijay in the hit 2015 film 'Drishyam' made everyone believe that their family went on a holiday which in turn was a perfect plan to save his family from a murder conviction. Ajay is all set to reprise one of his most intriguing characters on-screen and continue in Vijay's shoes in the sequel. The story unveils a journey that leaves the audience thinking about what might be his way out this time. (ANI)