Ajay Devgn talks about getting his OTT mantra correct

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 11 (ANI): Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn's production house ADFFILMS has received a good response on international streaming platforms and 2020 has proved to be a winner for his films at the box office.

ADFFILMS began 2020 with 'Tanhaji-The Unsung Warrior' directed by Om Raut which went on to cross the 275-crore mark at the box office.

In a more restrained and conservative atmosphere in 2021, due to the unfortunate COVID-19 pandemic, like most big production houses, ADFFILMS turned their focus to online content and very easily made their mark with their January 2021 release 'Tribhanga' directed by Renuka Shahane, starring Kajol Devgn, Tanvi Azmi, and Mithila Parker on Netflix.



Three months later, ADFFILMS ad Anand Pandit's 'The Big Bull' directed by Kookie Gulati with Abhishek Bachchan, Ileana D'Cruz, Nikita Dutta and Sohum Shah once again tasted success by reigning at the No 1 slot for 5 weeks in a row on Disney plus Hotstar.

Talking about his OTT success, producer Ajay Devgn shared, "The success of our two films--Tribhanga and The Big Bull on OTT has given me the confidence that we are doing something correctly. We've just taken baby steps so far in this space, and it has been gratifying."

"Even as we get ready with more content(both films & series), across various streaming platforms, our aim remains simple. The idea is to make clean, entertaining content that will go a long way in establishing us as a production house that will continually strive to court quality. OTT is the future and, we want to claim a small part of that space with a sincere effort at all times," he added.

As a producer, Ajay has already set a milestone in the OTT space. The actor will be making his digital acting debut in the titular role of 'Rudra' on Disney plus Hotstar, which is the Indian adaptation of the successful BBC series 'Luther'. The series is being produced by Applause Entertainment.

Meanwhile, Ajay recently also announced a new film titled 'Gobar', which he will co-produce with Siddharth Roy Kapur and will be directed by Sabal Shekhawat. He will also be seen in the much-talked-about movie 'RRR' and the Alia Bhatt starrer, 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'. (ANI)

