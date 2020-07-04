Ajay Devgn to make film on India-China Galwan Valley clash

New Delhi [India], July 4 (ANI): Weeks after the violent face-off between Indian Army and Chinese troops in Galwan Valley, Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn is all set to bring the story of clash to the big screens.

The news of Devgn's new untitled project was shared by film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Saturday on his Instagram handle. However, the casting of the movie has not been finalised yet.



"IT'S OFFICIAL... #AjayDevgn to make a film on #GalwanValley clash... The film - not titled yet - will narrate the story of the sacrifice of 20 #Indian army men, who fought the #Chinese army... Cast not finalized... Ajay Devgn FFilms and Select Media Holdings LLP will produce the film," he wrote.

Twenty Indian soldiers lost their lives in the violent face-off on June 15-16. It happened as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to unilaterally change the status quo during the de-escalation in eastern Ladakh. (ANI)

