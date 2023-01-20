Ajay Devgn to unveil 'Bholaa' second teaser on this date

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 20 (ANI): Makers of the upcoming action thriller film 'Bholaa' is all set to unveil the second teaser of the film soon.

Taking to Instagram, trade analyst, Taran Adarsh shared a post which he captioned, "AJAY DEVGN - TABU: 'BHOLAA' SECOND TEASER ON 24 JAN... The action-packed second teaser of #AjayDevgn's #Bholaa will be launched on 24 Jan 2023... Stars #AjayDevgn and #Tabu... The #AjayDevgn directorial arrives in *cinemas* on 30 March 2023. #Bholaain3D."

The second teaser of the film will be unveiled on January 24, 2023.

'Bholaa' is an official Hindi remake of the Tamil hit 'Kaithi' and Ajay has directed it. It has been styled as the story of a "one-man army, set in one night, fighting a multitude of enemies in various forms, human and otherwise."

Ajay has helmed the film, which will also feature Tabu, Sanjay Mishra, Deepak Dobrial, Raai Lakshmi, and Makrand Deshpande in prominent roles. It is all set to hit the theatres on March 30, 2023.

Previously, the makers of 'Bholaa' unveiled the first teaser of the film.

In the almost one-and-a-half-minute-long teaser of 'Bholaa' an orphanage is shown where a little girl is asked to be ready, as one of her relatives is expected to visit her.

The scene then shifts to prison, where jail inmates introduce Ajay as an intense and powerful man, whose identity is unknown.

Towards the end of the teaser, there is a glimpse of the 'Golmaal' actor rambling his bike into a car before jumping onto it with a Trishul in his hand.

The original film revolved around an ex-convict who decides to meet his daughter for the first time after being released from prison but gets caught in a face-off between police and the drug mafia.



'Bholaa' marks Ajay's fourth directorial film after 'U, Me aur Hum' in 2008, 'Shivaay in 2016, and 'Runwav 34' in 2022. (ANI)

