Ajay Devgn trolls his wife Kajol on World Listening Day, Watch video

Mumbai (Maharashtra)[India], July 18 (ANI): On the occasion of World Listening Day, Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn, on Monday, dropped a funny video which features the 'Bhuj' actor with his wife Kajol.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Golmaal' actor captioned, "Celebrating #WorldListeningDay today and everyday" followed by a wink emoticon.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CgJEKPgpJIU/

In the hilarious throwback video, Ajay sat next to Kajol during an interaction. The 'Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge' actor could be seen talking non-stop, meanwhile, her husband turned into a patient listener and kept enjoying his drink from his cup.

Soon after the 'Tanhaji' actor dropped the video, fans flooded the comment section with laughing emoticons.



Ajay and Kajol are one of the most loved Bollywood couples. They first met on the sets of the film 'Hulchul' in 1995 and tied the knot after four years of secret dating in 1999.

They are doting parents to two children, daughter Nysa and son Yug.

The lovebirds starred in many big projects like 'Gundaraj', 'Ishq', 'Raju Chacha', 'Pyar to Hona Hi Tha', 'Dil Kya Kare' and most recently in the period action film 'Tanhaji: The unsung warrior' in 2020.

Meanwhile, Ajay is busy directing his film 'Bholaa', which will be released on March 30, 2023. The film, which was earlier supposed to be directed by Dharmendra Sharma, is the Hindi remake of 2019's Tamil hit 'Kaithi'. The original movie revolved around an ex-convict who decides to meet his daughter for the first time after being released from prison but gets caught in a face-off between police and the drug mafia.

Apart from 'Bholaa', Ajay also has 'Drishyam 2' in his kitty. (ANI)

