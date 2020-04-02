Ajay Devgn turns 51, receives heartwarming birthday wishes from Bollywood celebs

New Delhi [India], Apr 2 (ANI): As actor Ajay Devgn rang in his 51st birthday on Thursday, he received heartwarming wishes from his B-Town friends on the occasion.

One of the earliest to do so was his sister-in-law Tanishaa Mukerji.

Wishing him a "lovely quarantine birthday," she posted two throwback photos along with Devgn.



The first photo has Tanishaa feeding him a cake, and the second features Sonakshi Sinha with both of them.

"Happy birthday Jay! Have a lovely quarantine birthday! To my fabulous prankster super big-hearted super caring super responsible super dad super fun-loving super party rockstar (although many may not believe the party bit ) #superhero brother in law! Have a phenomenal year! @ajaydevgn," the caption read.

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh shared an adorable video on Twitter and wrote: "Happy birthday dearest @ajaydevgnsir. God bless you with all the happiness always. Loads of love and blessings."



Producer Bhushan Kumar also took to Twitter to wish the star.

"Many happy returns of the day @ajaydevgn. It's always a great pleasure to associate with you and I look forward to many more projects together. Hope you have a great day," he tweeted.



Actor Rakul Preet, who shared screen space with Ajay in Luv Ranjan's 'De De Pyaar De' last year, extended her birthday wishes on Twitter.



"Happppy happppy bdayyyyy @ajaydevgn sir! Wishing you the most amazing, happy and healthy year. Keep doing the great work and inspiring all of us," she tweeted.

Sharing a throwback picture with the "Singham of Bollywood," actor Vivek Oberoi hopped on to Instagram to share his birthday wishes.



"Here's wishing the Singham of Bollywood @ajaydevgn a very very happy birthday! May you continue to inspire and create magic on-screen! More power to you! Much love and best wishes always! #HappyBirthdayAjayDevgn," he wrote.

On the professional front, Ajay Devgn, along with Alia Bhatt, is set for his Telugu language debut flick - 'RRR'. (ANI)