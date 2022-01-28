Ajay Devgn unveils new poster of 'Rudra'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 28 (ANI): Actor Ajay Devgn is all set to make his web debut with 'Rudra: The Edge of Darkness'.

On Friday, Ajay took to Instagram and shared the show's poster, in which he can be seen in an intense and fierce avatar.





Ajay also shared that the trailer of his web show will be out on Saturday.

The series went on floors last year and was shot across iconic locales of Mumbai. Actor Esha Deol is also a part of the project.

'Rudra' will stream on Disney+Hotstar soon. (ANI)

