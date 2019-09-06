Ajay Devgn (picture courtesy: Instagram)
Ajay Devgn wraps up first schedule of 'Maidaan'

ANI | Updated: Sep 06, 2019 15:33 IST

New Delhi (India), Sept 6 (ANI): Ajay Devgn has wrapped up the first shooting schedule of sports drama 'Maidaan' in Mumbai.
The second schedule of the film will begin later this month. Apart from the 'Singham' star, the film also stars National Film Award winner Keerthy Suresh along with Gajraj Rao.
The film is directed by 'Badhai Ho' fame filmmaker Amit Ravindernath Sharma while Boney Kapoor, Akash Chawla, and Arunava Joy Sengupta are the producers.
Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on his Twitter handle.
Some time back, Ajay had shared the poster of the film which shows a huge football in the shape of a globe and the 'The Golden Era of Indian Football', described from 1952-1962, is written on it. The poster also gives a glimpse of a jam-packed stadium with a match being played in it.
Ajay who was last seen in 'De De Pyaar De' will feature next in 'Bhuj: The Pride of India' where he will essay the character of Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik who was in-charge of the Bhuj airbase during the 1971 war, which remained operational despite facing heavy bombings from Pakistan. (ANI)

