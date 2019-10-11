Ajay Devgn wraps up second schedule of 'Maidaan'

New Delhi (India), Oct 11 (ANI): Ajay Devgn has wrapped up the second shooting schedule of sports drama 'Maidaan' in Mumbai.

He finished the first schedule of the film in September and will commence shooting for another part from November 3 in Kolkata, informed film critic Taran Adarsh.

"Ajay Devgn's next film #Maidaan - based on the sport #football - wrapped its second schedule in #Mumbai... Next schedule in #Kolkata from 3 Nov 2019... Costars Keerthy Suresh... Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma [#BadhaaiHo]," he tweeted.



Apart from the 'Singham' actor, the film also stars National Film Award winner Keerthy Suresh along with Gajraj Rao.

The film is directed by 'Badhai Ho' fame filmmaker Amit Ravindernath Sharma while Boney Kapoor, Akash Chawla, and Arunava Joy Sengupta are the producers.

Some time back, Ajay had shared the poster of the film which shows a huge football in the shape of a globe and the 'The Golden Era of Indian Football', described from 1952-1962, is written on it. The poster also gives a glimpse of a jam-packed stadium with a match being played in it.

Ajay who was last seen in 'De De Pyaar De' will feature next in 'Bhuj: The Pride of India' where he will essay the character of Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik who was in-charge of the Bhuj airbase during the 1971 war, which remained operational despite facing heavy bombings from Pakistan. (ANI)

