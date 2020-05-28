Ajay Devgn writes emotional note on father Veeru Devgn's death anniversary

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 27 (ANI): Actor Ajay Devgn on Wednesday shared a montage of throwback pictures and reminisced the memories of his father Veeru Devgan on his death anniversary.

The 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' star put out the emotional video on Instagram featuring his monochromatic pictures along with his father, and recalled the memories treasured with his late father. Along with the post, he wrote a note addressed to his father. It read, "Dear Dad, it's a year since you left. However, I can feel you beside me--quiet, caring, protective; your presence is forever reassuring."



Celebrity followers including Abhishek Bachchan liked the post. Jr Bachchan also left a folded hands emoticon.

The 'Golmaal' actor's father, Veeru Devgan was a stuntman, action choreographer and film director in Bollywood. choreographed action scenes in more than 80 Hindi films including 'Hindustan Ki Kasam' where his son played the lead against Amitabh Bachchan. Veeru was also the producer of the film. He passed away due to cardiac arrest in the Surya Hospital in Mumbai. (ANI)