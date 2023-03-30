Ajay Devgn's 'Maidaan' brings golden era of Indian football to big screen, watch teaser

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 30 (ANI): Actor Devgn unveiled the teaser of his upcoming film 'Maidaan' on Thursday.

Helmed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma and co-produced by Boney Kapoor and Zee Studios, 'Maidaan' is a sports drama dedicated to the golden years of Indian football.

Ajay is essaying the role of the legendary coach Syed Abdul Rahim, who is widely known as the founding father of Indian football. The film also stars Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh.

The teaser opens with dynamic shots of sportsmen playing football in the rain. What stands out about them is how they are playing the 'greatest game' barefoot. Ajay then makes a striking appearance in a grey coat, holding an umbrella while overlooking a match.

The teaser concludes with Ajay's power-packed dialogue, "Aaj Maidaan mein utarna gyarah lekin dikhna ek (today when you step out on the field, you should be 11 in number but should look like one)."

Maidaan's teaser received a thumbs-up from the audience.

"Goosebumps," a social media user commented.

"Awesome," another one wrote.

In 2020, producer Boney Kapoor had to dismantle the film set due to the lockdown imposed to curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. In May 2021, the set of 'Maidaan' was destroyed by Cyclone Tauktae.

Finally, after facing several setbacks, the film is all set to release in theatres on June 23. (ANI)